Soccer-Portuguese midfielder Silva joins Manchester City
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
April 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Tuesday Tuesday, April 4 Aberdeen 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 Ross County 2 Dundee 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Celtic 30 28 2 0 81 18 86 2 Aberdeen 31 20 4 7 61 24 64 3 Rangers 30 14 9 7 43 34 51 4 St. Johnstone 30 12 7 11 39 38 43 5 Hearts 30 11 8 11 50 42 41 6 Partick Thistle 30 9 10 11 33 35 37 ------------------------- 7 Kilmarnock 30 7 12 11 29 46 33 8 Ross County 31 7 10 14 34 51 31 9 Dundee 31 8 6 17 33 50 30 10 Motherwell 30 7 7 16 34 58 28 11 Hamilton Academical 30 5 12 13 27 47 27 12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 31 4 13 14 34 55 25 ------------------------- C - Champion 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, April 5 Celtic v Partick Thistle (1845) Kilmarnock v Rangers (1845) Motherwell v Hamilton Academical (1845) St. Johnstone v Hearts (1845) Saturday, April 8 Celtic v Kilmarnock (1400) Hamilton Academical v Ross County (1400) Hearts v Dundee (1400) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v St. Johnstone (1400) Partick Thistle v Motherwell (1400) Sunday, April 9 Aberdeen v Rangers (1130)
HONG KONG, May 26 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was unconcerned over speculation Eric Dier and Kyle Walker are due to move away from the London club in the upcoming summer transfer window.