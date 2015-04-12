April 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Sunday Sunday, April 12 Kilmarnock 1 Aberdeen 2 Saturday, April 11 Dundee United 1 Hamilton Academical 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Celtic 1 Partick Thistle 2 Motherwell 0 St. Johnstone 1 Dundee 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 31 23 4 4 64 15 73 2 Aberdeen 32 21 5 6 53 28 68 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 32 16 7 9 44 33 55 4 Dundee United 31 15 4 12 52 46 49 5 St. Johnstone 33 14 6 13 29 32 48 6 Dundee 32 11 11 10 44 43 44 ------------------------- 7 Hamilton Academical 33 12 7 14 42 48 43 8 Partick Thistle 33 10 8 15 41 38 38 9 Kilmarnock 32 10 8 14 34 42 38 10 Ross County 32 9 7 16 36 56 34 11 Motherwell 33 9 4 20 33 57 31 12 St. Mirren 32 6 3 23 22 56 21 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 13 St. Mirren v Ross County (1845)