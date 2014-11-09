Nov 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Sunday Sunday, November 9 Aberdeen 1 Celtic 2 Saturday, November 8 Dundee 1 St. Johnstone 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 4 Hamilton Academical 2 Kilmarnock 0 Ross County 3 St. Mirren 0 Partick Thistle 1 Friday, November 7 Motherwell 1 Dundee United 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 12 8 2 2 25 8 26 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 13 8 2 3 19 11 26 3 Dundee United 13 8 1 4 22 14 25 4 Hamilton Academical 13 7 3 3 24 14 24 5 Aberdeen 13 7 1 5 19 17 22 6 Dundee 13 5 5 3 18 15 20 ------------------------- 7 Kilmarnock 13 6 2 5 15 16 20 8 Partick Thistle 12 4 3 5 17 16 15 9 St. Johnstone 13 4 2 7 10 16 14 10 Motherwell 13 3 1 9 8 21 10 11 St. Mirren 13 2 2 9 10 22 8 12 Ross County 13 2 2 9 12 29 8 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off