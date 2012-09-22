Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Saturday Saturday, September 22 Celtic 2 Dundee 0 Dundee United 0 Hearts 3 Hibernian 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Kilmarnock 3 St. Mirren 1 Ross County 1 St. Johnstone 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Motherwell 6 3 3 0 10 5 12 2 Hibernian 7 3 3 1 11 10 12 3 Celtic 6 3 2 1 11 7 11 4 Kilmarnock 7 2 3 2 9 7 9 5 Hearts 7 2 3 2 8 6 9 6 St. Mirren 7 2 3 2 9 8 9 ------------------------- 7 Dundee United 6 2 2 2 7 6 8 8 Ross County 7 1 5 1 3 3 8 9 St. Johnstone 7 2 2 3 6 9 8 10 Aberdeen 6 1 4 1 3 3 7 11 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 7 0 5 2 11 16 5 12 Dundee 7 1 1 5 2 10 4 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 23 Aberdeen v Motherwell (1145)