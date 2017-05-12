May 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Champions Group matches on Friday
Friday, May 12
Aberdeen 1 Celtic 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Celtic 36 32 4 0 99 25 100
-------------------------
2 Aberdeen 36 22 4 10 66 34 70
3 Rangers 35 17 10 8 51 40 61
4 St. Johnstone 35 15 7 13 47 44 52
-------------------------
5 Hearts 35 12 10 13 54 47 46
6 Partick Thistle 35 10 12 13 38 42 42
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-4: Europa League preliminary round
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 13
Rangers v Hearts (1115)
St. Johnstone v Partick Thistle (1400)