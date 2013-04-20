Soccer-Liverpool agree terms to sign Chelsea's Solanke
May 30 Liverpool have agreed personal terms to sign Chelsea's England youth international striker Dominic Solanke, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
April 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League Relegation Group matches on Saturday Saturday, April 20 Kilmarnock 0 Hearts 1 St. Mirren 1 Dundee 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Kilmarnock 34 10 12 12 47 44 42 2 Aberdeen 33 10 11 12 38 41 41 3 Hibernian 33 10 10 13 40 47 40 4 Hearts 34 10 10 14 35 45 40 5 St. Mirren 34 8 12 14 41 53 36 ------------------------- 6 Dundee 34 6 8 20 24 61 26 6: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 22 Hibernian v Aberdeen (1830)
May 30 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has agreed a new two-year contract with the Premier League club, according to British media reports on Tuesday.