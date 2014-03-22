Soccer-Arsenal keep Champions League hopes alive with Boro win
* Wenger made six changes to team that lost to Crystal Palace
March 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday Saturday, March 22 Aberdeen 2 Kilmarnock 1 Celtic 3 St. Mirren 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Partick Thistle 0 Motherwell 2 Ross County 1 St. Johnstone 2 Hibernian 0 Friday, March 21 Hearts 1 Dundee United 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 30 26 3 1 74 14 81 2 Aberdeen 29 18 3 8 42 27 57 3 Motherwell 30 18 3 9 50 44 57 4 Dundee United 30 14 8 8 54 36 50 5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 29 14 6 9 34 28 48 6 St. Johnstone 30 12 5 13 37 32 41 ------------------------- 7 Hibernian 31 8 10 13 29 40 34 8 Kilmarnock 31 8 6 17 38 54 30 9 Partick Thistle 30 6 11 13 32 47 29 10 Ross County 30 8 5 17 35 52 29 11 St. Mirren 30 7 6 17 29 50 27 12 Hearts * 30 5 6 19 26 56 6 ------------------------- * Deducted 15 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off
* Wenger made six changes to team that lost to Crystal Palace
April 17 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 20 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 19 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 17 Diego Costa (Chelsea) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 16 Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 14 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 13 Joshua King (Bournemouth)