Nov 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership match on Sunday
Sunday, November 17
St. Mirren 2 Ross County 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 12 9 3 0 27 11 30
2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 12 8 1 3 20 11 25
3 Aberdeen 13 7 2 4 19 11 23
4 Motherwell 13 7 1 5 14 18 22
5 St. Johnstone 13 6 3 4 22 14 21
6 Dundee United 13 5 5 3 21 9 20
-------------------------
7 Hibernian 13 4 3 6 9 14 15
8 St. Mirren 12 4 2 6 14 21 14
9 Partick Thistle 13 3 4 6 11 20 13
10 Ross County 12 3 1 8 13 25 10
11 Kilmarnock 13 2 3 8 14 21 9
12 Hearts * 13 3 2 8 10 19 -4
-------------------------
* Deducted 15 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off