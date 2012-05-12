SOCCER-Spanish manager Gracia leaves Russia's Rubin Kazan
MOSCOW, June 8 Spanish manager Javi Gracia has parted ways with Russian Premier League side Rubin Kazan, the club said on Thursday.
May 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League relegation group matches on Saturday Aberdeen 0 St. Mirren 0 Dunfermline Athletic 1 Kilmarnock 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Hibernian 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Kilmarnock 38 11 14 13 44 61 47 2 St. Mirren 38 9 16 13 39 51 43 3 Aberdeen 38 9 14 15 36 44 41 4 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 38 10 9 19 42 60 39 5 Hibernian 38 8 9 21 40 67 33 ------------------------- R6 Dunfermline Athletic 38 5 10 23 40 82 25 ------------------------- R - Relegated 6: Relegation
MANCHESTER, England, June 8 Manchester City have signed Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson from Portuguese club Benfica, the Premier League team said on Thursday.