Jan 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Thursday
Thursday, January 2
Hibernian 2 Hearts 1
Kilmarnock 2 St. Mirren 1
Wednesday, January 1
Celtic 1 Partick Thistle 0
Dundee United 1 Aberdeen 2
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Ross County 2
Motherwell 4 St. Johnstone 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 19 16 3 0 41 12 51
2 Motherwell 20 13 1 6 31 25 40
3 Aberdeen 20 12 2 6 31 19 38
4 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 19 10 3 6 27 18 33
5 Dundee United 20 9 5 6 36 21 32
6 Hibernian 20 7 6 7 17 17 27
-------------------------
7 St. Johnstone 19 7 4 8 25 22 25
8 Kilmarnock 20 6 3 11 25 33 21
9 St. Mirren 19 5 5 9 20 30 20
10 Partick Thistle 19 3 6 10 15 33 15
11 Ross County 19 4 2 13 19 36 14
12 Hearts * 20 3 4 13 15 36 -2
-------------------------
* Deducted 15 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, January 4
Motherwell v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1245)
Ross County v St. Johnstone (1500)
Sunday, January 5
St. Mirren v Celtic (1245)
Dundee United v Hibernian (1500)
Hearts v Partick Thistle (1500)
Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (1500)