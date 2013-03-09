March 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 9
Aberdeen 0 Motherwell 0
Dundee 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1
Ross County 3 Celtic 2
St. Johnstone 2 Kilmarnock 0
St. Mirren 0 Dundee United 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 30 19 5 6 70 26 62
2 Motherwell 30 13 8 9 47 40 47
3 Ross County 30 11 12 7 39 36 45
4 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 30 10 14 6 54 47 44
5 St. Johnstone 31 11 11 9 38 37 44
6 Hibernian 29 10 9 10 38 38 39
-------------------------
7 Dundee United 30 9 12 9 45 50 39
8 Kilmarnock 30 9 11 10 44 40 38
9 Aberdeen 30 9 11 10 33 36 38
10 St. Mirren 30 8 9 13 36 47 33
11 Hearts 30 8 9 13 30 41 33
12 Dundee 30 4 7 19 19 55 19
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 10
Hibernian v Hearts (1245)