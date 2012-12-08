Dec 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 8
Hearts 2 Aberdeen 0
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3 Hibernian 0
Kilmarnock 1 Celtic 3
Motherwell 3 Ross County 2
St. Mirren 1 St. Johnstone 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 16 9 4 3 31 14 31
2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 17 7 7 3 34 28 28
3 Motherwell 17 7 6 4 27 22 27
4 Hibernian 17 8 3 6 27 24 27
5 Aberdeen 17 6 6 5 22 19 24
6 St. Johnstone 17 6 6 5 20 21 24
-------------------------
7 Hearts 17 5 6 6 16 18 21
8 Dundee United 15 5 5 5 19 21 20
9 Kilmarnock 16 5 4 7 25 23 19
10 Ross County 17 3 8 6 19 25 17
11 St. Mirren 17 4 5 8 21 29 17
12 Dundee 15 3 2 10 10 27 11
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 9
Dundee v Dundee United (1245)