Soccer-Sunderland striker Defoe has medical with Bournemouth
LONDON, June 6 Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has undergone a medical at Bournemouth with a view to joining the Premier League side next month, he said on Tuesday.
Sept 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Sunday Sunday, September 23 Aberdeen 3 Motherwell 3 Saturday, September 22 Celtic 2 Dundee 0 Dundee United 0 Hearts 3 Hibernian 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Kilmarnock 3 St. Mirren 1 Ross County 1 St. Johnstone 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Motherwell 7 3 4 0 13 8 13 2 Hibernian 7 3 3 1 11 10 12 3 Celtic 6 3 2 1 11 7 11 4 Kilmarnock 7 2 3 2 9 7 9 5 Hearts 7 2 3 2 8 6 9 6 St. Mirren 7 2 3 2 9 8 9 ------------------------- 7 Dundee United 6 2 2 2 7 6 8 8 Aberdeen 7 1 5 1 6 6 8 9 Ross County 7 1 5 1 3 3 8 10 St. Johnstone 7 2 2 3 6 9 8 11 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 7 0 5 2 11 16 5 12 Dundee 7 1 1 5 2 10 4 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off
LONDON, June 6 Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has undergone a medical at Bournemouth with a view to joining the Premier League side next month, he said on Tuesday.
GENEVA, June 6 Fewer top clubs should get automatic spots in the lucrative group stage of the Champions League, the umbrella organisation representing Europe's domestic leagues (EPFL) said on Tuesday.