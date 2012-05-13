FEATURE-Soccer-European football struggles to find right balance
ZURICH, June 9 Cork City supporters will never forget the day that the Irish semi-professional side hosted Bayern Munich in a European tie at their tiny ground.
May 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League champions group on Sunday Celtic 5 Hearts 0 Motherwell 0 Dundee United 2 St. Johnstone 0 Rangers 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Celtic 38 30 3 5 84 21 93 ------------------------- 2 Rangers * 38 26 5 7 77 28 73 ------------------------- 3 Motherwell 38 18 8 12 49 44 62 ------------------------- 4 Dundee United 38 16 11 11 62 50 59 5 Hearts 38 15 7 16 45 43 52 ------------------------- 6 St. Johnstone 38 14 8 16 43 50 50 ------------------------- C - Champion * Rangers were deducted 10 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
NEW YORK/ZURICH, June 8 Julius Baer executives have told U.S. prosecutors that a former employee acted alone when he allegedly helped funnel kickbacks and bribery payments to a soccer official in the Americas, people familiar with the investigation told Reuters.