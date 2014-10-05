Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 5
Celtic 0 Hamilton Academical 1
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Ross County 1
Saturday, October 4
Dundee 2 Aberdeen 3
Partick Thistle 3 Motherwell 1
St. Johnstone 1 St. Mirren 2
Friday, October 3
Kilmarnock 2 Dundee United 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Hamilton Academical 9 6 2 1 16 5 20
2 Dundee United 9 6 1 2 18 12 19
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 9 5 2 2 13 8 17
4 Kilmarnock 9 5 2 2 12 7 17
5 Aberdeen 9 5 1 3 16 12 16
6 Celtic 8 4 2 2 15 7 14
-------------------------
7 Partick Thistle 8 3 1 4 13 12 10
8 Dundee 9 2 4 3 9 12 10
9 St. Johnstone 9 3 0 6 6 12 9
10 St. Mirren 9 2 1 6 8 15 7
11 Motherwell 9 2 1 6 5 15 7
12 Ross County 9 1 1 7 7 21 4
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off