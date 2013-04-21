April 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League Champions Group matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 21
Celtic 4 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1
St. Johnstone 2 Ross County 2
Friday, April 19
Dundee United 1 Motherwell 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Celtic 34 22 6 6 82 31 72
-------------------------
2 Motherwell 34 16 9 9 59 44 57
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 34 12 15 7 59 53 51
-------------------------
4 St. Johnstone 34 11 14 9 41 40 47
-------------------------
5 Ross County 34 11 13 10 44 45 46
6 Dundee United 34 10 14 10 49 55 44
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup