April 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Champions Group matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 24
Celtic 1 Ross County 1
Saturday, April 23
Motherwell 1 Hearts 0
Friday, April 22
St. Johnstone 3 Aberdeen 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 34 23 8 3 79 26 77
-------------------------
2 Aberdeen 34 21 5 8 56 39 68
3 Hearts 34 17 9 8 54 34 60
-------------------------
4 Motherwell 34 14 5 15 42 49 47
5 St. Johnstone 34 13 7 14 51 51 46
6 Ross County 34 13 5 16 49 56 44
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round