Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 8
Ross County 1 Celtic 4
Saturday, November 7
Aberdeen 2 Dundee United 0
Dundee 1 Partick Thistle 1
Hearts 2 Hamilton Academical 0
Motherwell 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3
St. Johnstone 2 Kilmarnock 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 14 11 2 1 38 11 35
2 Hearts 14 9 2 3 26 14 29
3 Aberdeen 14 9 1 4 21 16 28
4 St. Johnstone 14 7 2 5 29 22 23
5 Ross County 14 5 3 6 19 19 18
6 Hamilton Academical 14 5 3 6 18 20 18
-------------------------
7 Dundee 14 4 6 4 20 23 18
8 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 14 4 5 5 15 17 17
9 Kilmarnock 14 4 3 7 15 24 15
10 Motherwell 14 4 2 8 11 18 14
11 Partick Thistle 14 2 5 7 10 20 11
12 Dundee United 14 2 2 10 10 28 8
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off