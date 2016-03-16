March 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, March 16
St. Johnstone 1 Ross County 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 29 20 6 3 72 23 66
2 Aberdeen 30 20 5 5 51 32 65
3 Hearts 29 16 8 5 51 26 56
4 Ross County 30 12 4 14 45 47 40
4 St. Johnstone 30 11 7 12 45 47 40
6 Motherwell 30 11 5 14 36 45 38
-------------------------
7 Dundee 29 8 12 9 40 43 36
8 Partick Thistle 29 9 7 13 29 37 34
9 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 29 8 9 12 34 41 33
10 Hamilton Academical 30 8 9 13 33 49 33
11 Kilmarnock 30 7 7 16 30 53 28
12 Dundee United 29 5 5 19 30 53 20
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 19
Kilmarnock v Celtic (1230)
Hamilton Academical v Partick Thistle (1500)
Hearts v St. Johnstone (1500)
Motherwell v Aberdeen (1500)
Ross County v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500)
Sunday, March 20
Dundee United v Dundee (1230)