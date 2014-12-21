Dec 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 21
Dundee United 2 Celtic 1
Saturday, December 20
Aberdeen 1 Kilmarnock 0
Partick Thistle 1 Dundee 1
Ross County 0 Hamilton Academical 1
St. Johnstone 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0
St. Mirren 0 Motherwell 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 17 12 2 3 34 12 38
2 Dundee United 17 11 1 5 30 20 34
3 Aberdeen 17 11 1 5 26 17 34
4 Hamilton Academical 17 10 3 4 30 18 33
5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 17 10 2 5 24 18 32
6 St. Johnstone 17 8 2 7 15 17 26
-------------------------
7 Dundee 17 5 6 6 22 22 21
8 Kilmarnock 17 6 3 8 17 22 21
9 Partick Thistle 17 5 5 7 23 20 20
10 Motherwell 17 4 2 11 12 27 14
11 Ross County 17 2 3 12 17 37 9
12 St. Mirren 17 2 2 13 11 31 8
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off