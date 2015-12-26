Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday, May 4
Celta Vigo will look to exploit Manchester United's injury woes to upset the three-times European champions in the first leg. (SOCCER-EUROPA-CLV-MUN/, expect by 2100 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)
Dec 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday Saturday, December 26 Aberdeen 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Dundee United Motherwell Postponed Hamilton Academical 0 Kilmarnock 1 Partick Thistle St. Johnstone Postponed Ross County 5 Dundee 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 18 13 3 2 45 14 42 2 Aberdeen 20 13 3 4 34 20 42 3 Hearts 18 9 5 4 29 18 32 4 St. Johnstone 19 9 4 6 35 29 31 5 Ross County 20 8 3 9 33 29 27 6 Partick Thistle 18 6 5 7 19 23 23 ------------------------- 7 Dundee 20 5 8 7 29 35 23 8 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 19 5 7 7 23 27 22 9 Hamilton Academical 19 6 4 9 22 30 22 10 Motherwell 18 6 3 9 18 25 21 11 Kilmarnock 20 5 5 10 20 36 20 12 Dundee United 19 2 4 13 15 36 10 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 26 Dundee United v Motherwell (1500) Postponed Partick Thistle v St. Johnstone (1500) Postponed Sunday, December 27 Hearts v Celtic (1400)
May 4 Middlesbrough have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Manchester City.