UPDATE 1-Soccer-Magical Can goal boosts Liverpool's top-four push
* Can scored one of Liverpool's great goals just before halftime
April 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, April 15 Celtic 4 Kilmarnock 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 32 24 4 4 68 16 76 2 Aberdeen 32 21 5 6 53 28 68 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 32 16 7 9 44 33 55 4 Dundee United 31 15 4 12 52 46 49 5 St. Johnstone 33 14 6 13 29 32 48 6 Dundee 32 11 11 10 44 43 44 ------------------------- 7 Hamilton Academical 33 12 7 14 42 48 43 8 Partick Thistle 33 10 8 15 41 38 38 9 Kilmarnock 33 10 8 15 35 46 38 10 Ross County 33 10 7 16 39 56 37 11 Motherwell 33 9 4 20 33 57 31 12 St. Mirren 33 6 3 24 22 59 21 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 18 Aberdeen v Dundee United (1400)
May 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, May 1 Watford 0 Liverpool 1 Emre Can 45+2 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,959 - - - Sunday, April 30 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Dele Alli 55, Harry Kane 58pen Arsenal 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,811 - - - Middlesbrough 2 Alvaro Negredo 38, Calum Chambers 7