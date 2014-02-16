Feb 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 16
Celtic 3 St. Johnstone 0
Saturday, February 15
Dundee United 3 Kilmarnock 2
Hibernian 2 Ross County 1
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 Hearts 0
Motherwell 4 Partick Thistle 3
St. Mirren 0 Aberdeen 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 25 22 3 0 60 12 69
2 Aberdeen 25 15 3 7 36 22 48
3 Motherwell 24 15 2 7 38 33 47
4 Dundee United 25 10 8 7 43 30 38
5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 23 11 5 7 29 21 38
6 St. Johnstone 24 9 5 10 31 29 32
-------------------------
7 Hibernian 25 8 7 10 23 28 31
8 Kilmarnock 26 7 5 14 32 44 26
9 St. Mirren 26 6 6 14 24 42 24
10 Ross County 25 6 4 15 30 45 22
11 Partick Thistle 26 4 10 12 25 43 22
12 Hearts * 26 5 6 15 22 44 6
-------------------------
* Deducted 15 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off