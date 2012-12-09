UPDATE 2-Soccer-Real's remarkable Ronaldo again delivers when it matters
CARDIFF, June 4 Cristiano Ronaldo just seems to get better and better.
Dec 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Sunday Sunday, December 9 Dundee 0 Dundee United 3 Saturday, December 8 Hearts 2 Aberdeen 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3 Hibernian 0 Kilmarnock 1 Celtic 3 Motherwell 3 Ross County 2 St. Mirren 1 St. Johnstone 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 16 9 4 3 31 14 31 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 17 7 7 3 34 28 28 3 Motherwell 17 7 6 4 27 22 27 4 Hibernian 17 8 3 6 27 24 27 5 Aberdeen 17 6 6 5 22 19 24 6 St. Johnstone 17 6 6 5 20 21 24 ------------------------- 7 Dundee United 16 6 5 5 22 21 23 8 Hearts 17 5 6 6 16 18 21 9 Kilmarnock 16 5 4 7 25 23 19 10 Ross County 17 3 8 6 19 25 17 11 St. Mirren 17 4 5 8 21 29 17 12 Dundee 16 3 2 11 10 30 11 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off
CARDIFF, June 4 Cristiano Ronaldo just seems to get better and better.
* Brilliant Mandzukic goal in vain as Juve lose seventh final (Adds quotes)