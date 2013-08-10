Aug 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 10
Dundee United 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1
Ross County 1 Partick Thistle 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
2 Partick Thistle 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
3 Aberdeen 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
3 Celtic 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
5 Motherwell 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 St. Johnstone 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
-------------------------
7 Dundee United 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
8 Kilmarnock 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
9 Hibernian 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
10 Ross County 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
11 St. Mirren 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
12 Hearts 1 0 0 1 0 1 -15
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 11
Hearts v Hibernian (1105)
Kilmarnock v St. Johnstone (1400)
Motherwell v Aberdeen (1400)