Soccer-Madrid hailed as "Masters of the Universe" after crushing Juve
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
Nov 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Saturday Saturday, November 3 Dundee 1 Hearts 0 Hibernian 2 St. Mirren 1 Kilmarnock 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Ross County 2 Aberdeen 1 St. Johnstone 1 Motherwell 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Hibernian 12 6 3 3 23 16 21 2 Celtic 10 6 2 2 19 9 20 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 12 4 6 2 25 20 18 4 Aberdeen 12 4 6 2 15 11 18 5 St. Johnstone 12 5 3 4 15 16 18 6 Motherwell 11 4 4 3 16 16 16 ------------------------- 7 Kilmarnock 12 4 3 5 17 15 15 8 Ross County 12 3 6 3 15 16 15 9 Hearts 12 3 4 5 12 13 13 10 Dundee United 9 3 3 3 9 11 12 11 St. Mirren 12 3 3 6 16 22 12 12 Dundee 12 2 1 9 5 22 7 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 4 Dundee United v Celtic (1245)
June 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarterfinal matches on Sunday Quarterfinal Sunday, June 4 Portugal U-20 - Uruguay U-20 2-2 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-5) Uruguay U-20 win 5-4 on penalties. Venezuela U-20 - United States U-20 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Monday, June 5 Italy U-20 v Zambia U-20 (0800) Mexico U-20 v England U-20 (