Soccer-Llorente targeting more goals to aid Swansea survival
April 24 Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente is keen to score more goals in the club's four remaining Premier League games and help them avoid relegation, the Spaniard has said.
March 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Tuesday Tuesday, March 25 Ross County 1 Aberdeen 1 St. Mirren 0 St. Johnstone 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 30 26 3 1 74 14 81 2 Aberdeen 30 18 4 8 43 28 58 3 Motherwell 30 18 3 9 50 44 57 4 Dundee United 30 14 8 8 54 36 50 5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 29 14 6 9 34 28 48 6 St. Johnstone 31 13 5 13 38 32 44 ------------------------- 7 Hibernian 31 8 10 13 29 40 34 8 Kilmarnock 31 8 6 17 38 54 30 9 Ross County 31 8 6 17 36 53 30 10 Partick Thistle 30 6 11 13 32 47 29 11 St. Mirren 31 7 6 18 29 51 27 12 Hearts * 30 5 6 19 26 56 6 ------------------------- * Deducted 15 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, March 26 Dundee United v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1945) Partick Thistle v Celtic (1945)
April 24 Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente is keen to score more goals in the club's four remaining Premier League games and help them avoid relegation, the Spaniard has said.
April 24 Manchester City must move on from Sunday's FA Cup semi-final loss to Arsenal and focus on getting a win in the Premier League derby against Manchester United, defender Jesus Navas has said.