May 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Relegation Group matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 3
Hibernian 1 Partick Thistle 1
St. Mirren 1 Ross County 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 St. Mirren 36 10 8 18 38 56 38
2 Hibernian 36 8 11 17 31 49 35
3 Partick Thistle 36 7 14 15 40 60 35
4 Ross County 36 9 7 20 40 60 34
-------------------------
5 Kilmarnock 35 9 6 20 43 61 33
-------------------------
R6 Hearts * 35 9 7 19 37 60 19
-------------------------
* Deducted 15 points.
R - Relegated
5: Relegation play-off
6: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 4
Hearts v Kilmarnock (1400)