May 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Champions Group matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 3
Celtic 5 Aberdeen 2
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Dundee United 1
Motherwell 2 St. Johnstone 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Celtic 36 30 5 1 96 21 95
-------------------------
2 Aberdeen 36 19 8 9 50 36 65
3 Motherwell 36 20 4 12 61 59 64
-------------------------
4 Dundee United 36 16 10 10 63 44 58
-------------------------
5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 36 15 9 12 41 42 54
6 St. Johnstone 36 15 7 14 45 37 52
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup