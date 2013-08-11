Aug 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 11
Hearts 1 Hibernian 0
Kilmarnock 0 St. Johnstone 0
Motherwell 1 Aberdeen 3
Saturday, August 10
Dundee United 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1
Ross County 1 Partick Thistle 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
2 Aberdeen 2 2 0 0 5 2 6
3 Partick Thistle 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
4 St. Johnstone 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
5 Celtic 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
6 Motherwell 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
-------------------------
7 Kilmarnock 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
8 Dundee United 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
9 Hibernian 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
10 Ross County 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
11 St. Mirren 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
12 Hearts 2 1 0 1 1 1 -12
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off