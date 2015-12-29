UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swansea leapfrog Hull in relegation battle
* Champions Leicester ensure their safety (Recasts with Swansea victory)
Dec 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Tuesday Tuesday, December 29 Ross County 3 Kilmarnock 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 19 13 4 2 47 16 43 2 Aberdeen 20 13 3 4 34 20 42 3 Hearts 19 9 6 4 31 20 33 4 St. Johnstone 19 9 4 6 35 29 31 5 Ross County 21 9 3 9 36 31 30 6 Partick Thistle 18 6 5 7 19 23 23 ------------------------- 7 Dundee 20 5 8 7 29 35 23 8 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 19 5 7 7 23 27 22 9 Hamilton Academical 19 6 4 9 22 30 22 10 Motherwell 18 6 3 9 18 25 21 11 Kilmarnock 21 5 5 11 22 39 20 12 Dundee United 19 2 4 13 15 36 10 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, December 30 Hamilton Academical v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500) Aberdeen v Partick Thistle (1945) Dundee v Celtic (1945) Hearts v Dundee United (1945) Motherwell v St. Johnstone (1945)
* Champions Leicester ensure their safety (Recasts with Swansea victory)
LONDON, May 6 Crystal Palace were the unfortunate victims as Manchester City's fabled attack displayed the ruthless streak it has lacked at vital times during the season on Saturday.