Nov 27 Results and standings from Scottish Premier League soccer matches on Sunday:

Kilmarnock 1 Rangers 0

Played on Saturday: Celtic 5 St. Mirren 0 Dunfermline Athletic 3 Aberdeen 3 Hearts 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Motherwell 0 Dundee United 0 St. Johnstone 3 Hibernian 1

Standings (tabulate under played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

P W D L F A Pts 1 Rangers 16 12 3 1 30 7 39 2 Celtic 16 11 2 3 34 14 35 3 Motherwell 16 9 3 4 20 18 30 4 St. Johnstone 15 6 5 4 18 12 23 5 Hearts 16 6 4 6 15 11 22 6 St. Mirren 16 5 5 6 14 19 20 ------------------------- 7 Kilmarnock 16 4 7 5 21 25 19 8 Dundee United 16 4 6 6 21 26 18 9 Hibernian 16 3 5 8 16 26 14 10 Dunfermline Athletic 16 3 5 8 19 34 14 11 Aberdeen 15 3 4 8 17 21 13 12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 16 3 3 10 20 32 12 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off

