Dec 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, December 30
Aberdeen 0 Partick Thistle 0
Dundee Celtic Postponed
Hamilton Academical 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 4
Hearts 3 Dundee United 2
Motherwell 2 St. Johnstone 0
Tuesday, December 29
Ross County 3 Kilmarnock 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 19 13 4 2 47 16 43
2 Aberdeen 21 13 4 4 34 20 43
3 Hearts 20 10 6 4 34 22 36
4 St. Johnstone 20 9 4 7 35 31 31
5 Ross County 21 9 3 9 36 31 30
6 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 20 6 7 7 27 30 25
-------------------------
7 Partick Thistle 19 6 6 7 19 23 24
8 Motherwell 19 7 3 9 20 25 24
9 Dundee 20 5 8 7 29 35 23
10 Hamilton Academical 20 6 4 10 25 34 22
11 Kilmarnock 21 5 5 11 22 39 20
12 Dundee United 20 2 4 14 17 39 10
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, December 30
Dundee v Celtic (1945) Postponed