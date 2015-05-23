May 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Relegation Group matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 23
Hamilton Academical 1 St. Mirren 0
Kilmarnock 1 Ross County 2
Motherwell 0 Partick Thistle 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Hamilton Academical 38 15 8 15 50 53 53
2 Partick Thistle 38 12 10 16 48 44 46
3 Ross County 38 12 8 18 46 63 44
4 Kilmarnock 38 11 8 19 44 59 41
-------------------------
5 Motherwell 38 10 6 22 38 63 36
-------------------------
R6 St. Mirren 38 9 3 26 30 66 30
-------------------------
R - Relegated
5: Relegation play-off
6: Relegation