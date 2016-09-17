Sept 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 17
Kilmarnock 2 Partick Thistle 2
Motherwell 4 Hamilton Academical 2
Rangers 0 Ross County 0
St. Johnstone 1 Hearts 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 4 4 0 0 15 5 12
2 Hearts 6 3 1 2 11 6 10
3 St. Johnstone 6 3 1 2 8 7 10
4 Rangers 6 2 3 1 7 9 9
5 Motherwell 6 2 2 2 9 8 8
6 Ross County 6 2 2 2 7 7 8
-------------------------
7 Dundee 5 1 3 1 6 5 6
8 Kilmarnock 6 1 3 2 7 9 6
9 Aberdeen 5 1 3 1 4 6 6
10 Hamilton Academical 6 1 2 3 7 11 5
11 Partick Thistle 5 1 1 3 6 8 4
12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 5 1 1 3 6 12 4
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 18
Dundee v Aberdeen (1100)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Celtic (1400)