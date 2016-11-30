Nov 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Wednesday Wednesday, November 30 Hearts 2 Rangers 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 12 11 1 0 35 8 34 2 Hearts 15 7 5 3 29 17 26 3 Rangers 15 7 5 3 19 16 26 4 Aberdeen 13 7 3 3 22 12 24 5 St. Johnstone 14 5 4 5 19 19 19 6 Motherwell 14 4 3 7 17 23 15 ------------------------- 7 Dundee 15 4 3 8 14 20 15 8 Ross County 15 3 6 6 15 26 15 9 Hamilton Academical 14 2 8 4 16 20 14 10 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 15 3 5 7 21 29 14 11 Kilmarnock 14 3 5 6 12 24 14 12 Partick Thistle 14 3 4 7 16 21 13 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 3 Motherwell v Celtic (1215) Hamilton Academical v Partick Thistle (1500) Kilmarnock v Dundee (1500) Rangers v Aberdeen (1500) Ross County v Hearts (1500) St. Johnstone v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500)