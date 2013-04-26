April 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League Champions Group matches on Friday
Friday, April 26
Ross County 1 Dundee United 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Celtic 34 22 6 6 82 31 72
-------------------------
2 Motherwell 34 16 9 9 59 44 57
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 34 12 15 7 59 53 51
-------------------------
4 Ross County 35 12 13 10 45 45 49
-------------------------
5 St. Johnstone 34 11 14 9 41 40 47
6 Dundee United 35 10 14 11 49 56 44
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 27
St. Johnstone v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1100)
Sunday, April 28
Motherwell v Celtic (1145)