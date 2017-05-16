May 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Relegation Group matches on Tuesday Tuesday, May 16 Motherwell 3 Kilmarnock 1 Ross County 3 Hamilton Academical 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ross County 37 10 13 14 46 57 43 2 Kilmarnock 37 9 14 14 35 54 41 3 Motherwell 37 10 8 19 44 66 38 4 Dundee 36 10 7 19 38 56 37 ------------------------- 5 Hamilton Academical 37 6 14 17 33 56 32 ------------------------- 6 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 36 5 13 18 39 69 28 5: Relegation play-off 6: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, May 17 Dundee v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1845) Saturday, May 20 Hamilton Academical v Dundee (1400) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Motherwell (1400) Kilmarnock v Ross County (1400)