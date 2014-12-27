Dec 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 27
Celtic 0 Ross County 0
Dundee 1 St. Mirren 3
Kilmarnock 1 Hamilton Academical 0
Motherwell 1 Partick Thistle 0
St. Johnstone 2 Dundee United 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 18 12 3 3 34 12 39
2 Dundee United 18 11 1 6 31 22 34
3 Aberdeen 17 11 1 5 26 17 34
4 Hamilton Academical 18 10 3 5 30 19 33
5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 17 10 2 5 24 18 32
6 St. Johnstone 18 9 2 7 17 18 29
-------------------------
7 Kilmarnock 18 7 3 8 18 22 24
8 Dundee 18 5 6 7 23 25 21
9 Partick Thistle 18 5 5 8 23 21 20
10 Motherwell 18 5 2 11 13 27 17
11 St. Mirren 18 3 2 13 14 32 11
12 Ross County 18 2 4 12 17 37 10
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 28
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Aberdeen (1500)