UPDATE 1-Soccer-Magical Can goal boosts Liverpool's top-four push
* Can scored one of Liverpool's great goals just before halftime
Oct 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday Sunday, October 4 Hamilton Academical 1 Celtic 2 Saturday, October 3 Aberdeen 1 St. Johnstone 5 Dundee 2 Motherwell 1 Hearts 1 Kilmarnock 1 Partick Thistle 3 Dundee United 0 Ross County 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Aberdeen 10 8 0 2 17 10 24 2 Celtic 10 7 2 1 25 9 23 3 Hearts 10 5 2 3 17 14 17 4 Hamilton Academical 10 5 1 4 14 12 16 5 Ross County 10 4 3 3 16 12 15 6 Dundee 10 4 3 3 16 18 15 ------------------------- 7 St. Johnstone 10 4 2 4 21 17 14 8 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 10 3 4 3 11 12 13 9 Motherwell 10 3 1 6 8 13 10 10 Kilmarnock 10 2 3 5 10 20 9 11 Partick Thistle 10 1 3 6 6 13 6 12 Dundee United 10 1 2 7 9 20 5 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off
* Can scored one of Liverpool's great goals just before halftime
May 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, May 1 Watford 0 Liverpool 1 Emre Can 45+2 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,959 - - - Sunday, April 30 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Dele Alli 55, Harry Kane 58pen Arsenal 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,811 - - - Middlesbrough 2 Alvaro Negredo 38, Calum Chambers 7