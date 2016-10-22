Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday Saturday, October 22 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Kilmarnock 1 Partick Thistle 1 Ross County 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 8 7 1 0 26 8 22 2 Aberdeen 9 5 3 1 17 8 18 3 Hearts 9 5 2 2 16 7 17 4 Rangers 9 4 3 2 11 11 15 5 St. Johnstone 9 4 2 3 11 9 14 6 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 10 2 4 4 13 18 10 ------------------------- 7 Ross County 10 2 4 4 8 14 10 8 Kilmarnock 10 2 4 4 10 20 10 9 Motherwell 9 2 3 4 11 14 9 10 Hamilton Academical 9 1 5 3 11 15 8 11 Partick Thistle 9 1 4 4 10 14 7 12 Dundee 9 1 3 5 8 14 6 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 23 St. Johnstone v Dundee (1100)