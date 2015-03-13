March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Friday
Friday, March 13
Aberdeen 2 Motherwell 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 27 20 3 4 56 14 63
2 Aberdeen 28 19 3 6 49 26 60
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 28 16 5 7 42 29 53
4 Dundee United 27 14 4 9 49 38 46
5 Hamilton Academical 29 12 5 12 39 40 41
6 St. Johnstone 28 12 5 11 25 27 41
-------------------------
7 Dundee 28 10 9 9 39 39 39
8 Kilmarnock 28 9 8 11 30 36 35
9 Partick Thistle 28 7 7 14 35 36 28
10 Ross County 28 6 6 16 29 52 24
11 Motherwell 29 6 4 19 22 54 22
12 St. Mirren 28 6 3 19 22 46 21
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 14
Hamilton Academical v Ross County (1500)
Kilmarnock v St. Mirren (1500)
Partick Thistle v St. Johnstone (1500)