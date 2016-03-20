March 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 20
Dundee United 2 Dundee 2
Saturday, March 19
Hamilton Academical 1 Partick Thistle 2
Hearts 0 St. Johnstone 3
Kilmarnock 0 Celtic 1
Motherwell 2 Aberdeen 1
Ross County 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 30 21 6 3 73 23 69
2 Aberdeen 31 20 5 6 52 34 65
3 Hearts 30 16 8 6 51 29 56
4 St. Johnstone 31 12 7 12 48 47 43
5 Motherwell 31 12 5 14 38 46 41
6 Ross County 31 12 4 15 45 50 40
-------------------------
7 Dundee 30 8 13 9 42 45 37
8 Partick Thistle 30 10 7 13 31 38 37
9 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 30 9 9 12 37 41 36
10 Hamilton Academical 31 8 9 14 34 51 33
11 Kilmarnock 31 7 7 17 30 54 28
12 Dundee United 30 5 6 19 32 55 21
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off