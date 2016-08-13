Soccer-Allardyce 'quits as Palace manager' - British media
LONDON, May 23 Sam Allardyce has resigned as Crystal Palace manager days after ensuring the club's Premier League survival, British media reports said on Tuesday.
Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday Saturday, August 13 Aberdeen 0 Hearts 0 Dundee 1 Rangers 2 Hamilton Academical 1 Kilmarnock 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Ross County 3 Motherwell 1 St. Johnstone 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rangers 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 2 St. Johnstone 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 3 Partick Thistle 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 4 Dundee 2 1 0 1 4 3 3 5 Celtic 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 6 Kilmarnock 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 6 Motherwell 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 ------------------------- 8 Ross County 2 1 0 1 4 5 3 9 Aberdeen 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 10 Hamilton Academical 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 11 Hearts 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 0 0 2 2 5 0 1-7: Championship play-off 8-12: Relegation play-off
STOCKHOLM, May 23 A minute's silence for the victims of the Manchester bomb attack will be observed before the Europa League final in Stockholm on Wednesday between Manchester United and Ajax, UEFA has announced.