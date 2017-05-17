May 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Champions Group matches on Wednesday Wednesday, May 17 Rangers 1 Aberdeen 2 St. Johnstone 1 Hearts 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Celtic 36 32 4 0 99 25 100 ------------------------- 2 Aberdeen 37 23 4 10 68 35 73 3 Rangers 37 18 10 9 54 43 64 4 St. Johnstone 37 17 7 13 49 44 58 ------------------------- 5 Hearts 37 12 10 15 55 50 46 6 Partick Thistle 36 10 12 14 38 43 42 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-4: Europa League preliminary round Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, May 18 Partick Thistle v Celtic (1845) Sunday, May 21 Celtic v Hearts (1130) Partick Thistle v Aberdeen (1130) St. Johnstone v Rangers (1130)