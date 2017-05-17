Soccer-Celtic sign Hayes from Aberdeen
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
May 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Champions Group matches on Wednesday Wednesday, May 17 Rangers 1 Aberdeen 2 St. Johnstone 1 Hearts 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Celtic 36 32 4 0 99 25 100 ------------------------- 2 Aberdeen 37 23 4 10 68 35 73 3 Rangers 37 18 10 9 54 43 64 4 St. Johnstone 37 17 7 13 49 44 58 ------------------------- 5 Hearts 37 12 10 15 55 50 46 6 Partick Thistle 36 10 12 14 38 43 42 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-4: Europa League preliminary round Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, May 18 Partick Thistle v Celtic (1845) Sunday, May 21 Celtic v Hearts (1130) Partick Thistle v Aberdeen (1130) St. Johnstone v Rangers (1130)
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.