Soccer-Celtic sign Hayes from Aberdeen
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
May 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Relegation Group matches on Wednesday Wednesday, May 17 Dundee 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Tuesday, May 16 Motherwell 3 Kilmarnock 1 Ross County 3 Hamilton Academical 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ross County 37 10 13 14 46 57 43 2 Kilmarnock 37 9 14 14 35 54 41 3 Motherwell 37 10 8 19 44 66 38 4 Dundee 37 10 7 20 38 58 37 ------------------------- 5 Hamilton Academical 37 6 14 17 33 56 32 ------------------------- 6 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 37 6 13 18 41 69 31 5: Relegation play-off 6: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 20 Hamilton Academical v Dundee (1400) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Motherwell (1400) Kilmarnock v Ross County (1400)
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.