Jan 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 11
Hearts 0 Motherwell 1
Partick Thistle 3 Ross County 3
St. Johnstone 2 St. Mirren 0
Friday, January 10
Aberdeen 1 Hibernian 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 20 17 3 0 45 12 54
2 Aberdeen 22 14 2 6 33 19 44
3 Motherwell 21 14 1 6 32 25 43
4 Dundee United 21 9 6 6 38 23 33
5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 19 10 3 6 27 18 33
6 St. Johnstone 21 8 4 9 27 23 28
-------------------------
7 Hibernian 22 7 7 8 19 20 28
8 Kilmarnock 21 6 3 12 25 34 21
9 St. Mirren 21 5 5 11 20 36 20
10 Partick Thistle 21 4 7 10 20 36 19
11 Ross County 21 5 3 13 23 39 18
12 Hearts * 22 3 4 15 15 39 -2
-------------------------
* Deducted 15 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 12
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Dundee United (1245)