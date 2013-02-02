Feb 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League match on Saturday
Saturday, February 2
Ross County 2 Hearts 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 24 16 4 4 52 17 52
2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 23 9 10 4 48 37 37
3 Motherwell 23 10 7 6 40 32 37
4 Hibernian 25 9 7 9 32 31 34
5 St. Johnstone 24 8 9 7 29 30 33
6 Aberdeen 25 8 8 9 31 34 32
-------------------------
7 Dundee United 24 7 9 8 37 41 30
8 Hearts 24 7 9 8 24 28 30
9 Kilmarnock 24 7 8 9 35 34 29
10 Ross County 24 6 11 7 29 34 29
11 St. Mirren 24 7 7 10 33 43 28
12 Dundee 24 3 5 16 14 43 14
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off