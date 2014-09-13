Sept 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 13
Celtic 2 Aberdeen 1
Dundee United 2 Hamilton Academical 2
Kilmarnock 2 St. Mirren 1
Partick Thistle 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1
Ross County 1 Motherwell 2
St. Johnstone 0 Dundee 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Hamilton Academical 6 4 1 1 11 5 13
2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 6 4 1 1 8 3 13
3 Dundee United 6 4 1 1 12 9 13
4 Celtic 5 3 1 1 12 4 10
5 Dundee 6 2 4 0 5 3 10
6 Kilmarnock 6 3 1 2 7 7 10
-------------------------
7 St. Johnstone 6 3 0 3 4 6 9
8 Partick Thistle 5 2 1 2 9 6 7
9 Aberdeen 5 2 0 3 5 6 6
10 Motherwell 6 2 0 4 3 7 6
11 St. Mirren 5 0 0 5 1 9 0
12 Ross County 6 0 0 6 4 16 0
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off