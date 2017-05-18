May 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Champions Group matches on Thursday
Thursday, May 18
Partick Thistle 0 Celtic 5
Wednesday, May 17
Rangers 1 Aberdeen 2
St. Johnstone 1 Hearts 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Celtic 37 33 4 0 104 25 103
-------------------------
2 Aberdeen 37 23 4 10 68 35 73
3 Rangers 37 18 10 9 54 43 64
4 St. Johnstone 37 17 7 13 49 44 58
-------------------------
5 Hearts 37 12 10 15 55 50 46
6 Partick Thistle 37 10 12 15 38 48 42
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-4: Europa League preliminary round
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 21
Celtic v Hearts (1130)
Partick Thistle v Aberdeen (1130)
St. Johnstone v Rangers (1130)